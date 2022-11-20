Geingob concludes working visit to Kingdom of Eswatini

President Hage Geingob in his capacity as the new Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, concluded a one-day working visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini on Friday.

During his visit, Geingob who has been entrusted with the mandate to deal with issues of peace and security in the region paid a courtesy visit to His Majesty King Mswati III where the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional, and continental matters, including the political and security situation in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

Since last year, there has been civil unrest and protests against the King of Eswatini, one of the world’s last remaining monarchies.

According to a media statement issued by SADC Secretariat on Saturday, King Mswati III provided President Geingob with an update on developments in the Kingdom of Eswatini.

President Geingob informed King Mswati III that in his mandate as Chair of the Organ, he had the responsibility of finding collective solutions with member states to issues posing threats and risks to peace and security in the region.

“You do not make peace with friends; you make peace with your enemies, and solutions must be found in the Kingdom to whatever challenges there may be. Solutions will not come from outside but from the Emaswati,” President Geingob said.

As the Organ Troika chair, Geingob stated that it would be important to hear from all sides in order to find common ground, avert any crisis, and allow the Kingdom the opportunity to entrench peace and development for the prosperity of the country and the entire SADC Region.

“When diplomacy fails, people go to war” and it is for that reason that dialogue was necessary for explanations to be provided and for everyone to be heard, he said.

The Chairperson assured King Mswati III that he would take the issues raised with the Troika.

President Geingob further provided an update to His Majesty King Mswati III on the political and security developments in the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and the Republic of Mozambique.

Within the context of bilateral relations between Namibia and Eswatini, President Geingob thanked King Mswati III for the stellar role the Kingdom played as a bulwark against Apartheid oppression and colonialism.

Geingob further informed His Majesty King Mswati III about recent developments in Namibia, including the discovery of oil and the pursuit of Green Hydrogen as a critical enabler for economic development and the fight against climate change.

The two leaders agreed on the need for countries in the region to develop closer partnerships and take advantage of the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) for economic development.

The SADC organ chair thanked King Mswati III for agreeing at short notice to the courtesy visit to the Kingdom of Eswatini, of which the outcome has been encouraging.

Souce: The Namibian Press Agency