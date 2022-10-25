Geingob confident in UN’s ability to negotiate Russia-Ukraine war

President Hage Geingob has expressed confidence in the United Nations (UN)’s ability to lead successful peace negotiations in the Russia-Ukraine war, stressing that the conflict has adversely affected food and energy supply globally.

In his message on the commemoration of the 77th UN Day on Monday, Geingob said Namibia is an advocate for world peace and is confident that the UN will lead successful peace negotiations in regions confronted by war, especially the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Geingob said the global community should engage in international cooperation and progressive dialogue for the benefit of all through combined efforts and embrace unity of diversity to realize the common agenda as well as goals of the 193 countries of the UN.

“As nations and people with a shared future and common purpose, we should speak with one voice against conflicts and diseases that are compromising global developmental progress in the hope of achieving a prosperous and peaceful global planet,” he emphasised.

President Geingob further said nations should rise against poverty and inequalities that are creating tensions and division, including carbon emissions that are destroying the planet and the future.

He indicated that this year’s theme ‘Our Planet. Our Future’ recognises the responsibilities as citizens of the world to protect the planet against pressing issues threatening the existence of humanity, both now and in the future, adding that the theme comes at the right time when the planet is confronted by political, social, environmental and economic problems.

“As a child of international solidarity, midwifed by the UN, Namibia understands solidarity and partnership as key enablers of its developmental objectives, and therefore continues to implement its National Development Plans (NDPs) and Harambee Prosperity Plans (HPPs), which are aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve the common agenda of development, growth and progress,” Geingob said.

United Nations Day is a global celebration to honour the work of the UN in promoting peace and the achievements of its affiliated agencies. The day has been commemorated on 24 October annually since World War II, aimed at keeping countries away from any type of war.

Namibia will commemorate the day on Thursday.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency