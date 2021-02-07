Geingob congratulates Faki on retaining AUC position

President Hage Geingob on Saturday congratulated Chadian diplomat Moussa Faki for retaining his position as chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Faki, who has been at the helm of the AUC for the past four years, was on Saturday re-elected to serve as AUC chairperson on another four-year term after winning support from 51 out of 55 member states in secret ballot during the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union, held virtually.

In a media statement on Saturday, Geingob congratulated Faki, along with Rwandese Monique Nsanzabaganwa, who was elected as deputy chairperson of the AUC, by 42 votes.

“I am confident that with His Excellency Moussa Faki and Monique Nsanzabaganwa, with a fresh mandate and team of able commissioners, will continue to advance Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want,” he said.

Geingob further stated that the two diplomats can count on Namibia in the collective endeavour of an Africa that is peaceful and prosperous.

The two-day summit taking place on 06 and 07 February, was expected to focus on the elections and appointments the AUC leadership, institutional reform of the African Union, progress on the AU response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa and security issues, among others.

The session is held under the theme ‘Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want’.

Source: Nampa