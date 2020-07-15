Geingob conveys message of condolence to Mandela family

President Hage Geingob conveyed a message of condolence to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Mandela family following the passing of political activist, Zindziswa Nobutho Mandela this week.

Mandela died on Monday, 13 July, aged 59.

Geingob in a media statement expressed sadness at the passing of the political activist and former Ambassador of South Africa to the Kingdom of Denmark, and daughter of Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

“It is with profound sadness and sorrow that I have learnt of the passing of Comrade Zindziswa Mandela. In her illustrious political career, she acquired a stellar reputation and will always be remembered as a top cadre and anti-apartheid activist who endured alongside her mother, Comrade Winnie Mandela and her siblings under constant harassment and intimidation from the Apartheid regime during the incarceration of her father,” Geingob said.

At an early age she chose to fight for the release of her father, Comrade Nelson Mandela and the freedom of the oppressed people of South Africa and joining her fellow cadres in a heroic quest to end the oppression of black people, she fought courageously for a free and non-racial South Africa, added Geingob.

“We will remember her as a top cadre of the liberation movement,” he noted.

Source: Namibia Press Agency