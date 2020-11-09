Geingob demands Swapo candidates to get Walvis Bay Urban back

Swapo Party President Hage Geingob has called on the party’s candidates in the Walvis Bay urban constituency to ensure that they bring back the constituency to the ruling party.

‘The Walvis Bay urban was stolen from Swapo, therefore, take it back, everything. Even if there is only one seat in the hands of the opposition, it must come back home,’ he lamented.

Geingob made the remarks at the party’s regional rally at Walvis Bay on Sunday.

The constituency leader is currently independent candidate Knowledge Ipinge who won the regional authority elections last year, replacing Swapo’s Hafeni Ndemula who was appointed as deputy minister.

The party president expressed that the Swapo Party is the only party that is capable of maintaining peace in Namibia and that people should not take advantage of this peace.

‘We know that from the beginning, Swapo has always had people’s interests at heart as this party is not tribal and is inclusive of everyone.

Geingob further said, despite what some individuals are saying about the Swapo-led government not having developed the country, they have indeed done a lot over the past 30 years.

‘Yes, we do not deny that there are still several problems within the education and health sectors among others, but the government is delivering to our people and we have achieved alot through the Swapo-led government,’ he stressed.

He also admitted that the mining and fishing sectors need to plough back into the region so that its indigenous people can benefit from those resources.

‘Fishing rights of those who have been sitting on them for ten years without contributing back to the community must be taken away from them and we must have a way that will enable all natural resources to contribute to sovereign wealth,’ he said.

Geingob also called on Swapo leaders in the regional and local authority to become servants of the people when delivering and serving them and not act as bosses.

Swapo is contesting for positions in all seven Erongo Region constituencies at both regional and local authority elections.

Source: Namibia Press Agency