Geingob describes the late Shipanga as a great unifier

The late Martin Lazarus Shipanga was one of the great unifers of our land, one who allowed us to sit under the shade of his craft and teachings. It was under this inspiring shade that many of us discovered a sense of belonging, unity and nationhood.

These were the words of President Hage Geingob when he addressed mourners at the late Shipanga’s memorial service that took place at Parliament Garden in Windhoek on Friday.

Geingob said Shipanga claimed no particular tribe or region as his own, but rather regarded everyone as one in a diversity culture. Therefore, it’s no surprise that many Namibian students flocked to Augustineum Secondary School when he turned it into a nationalistic institution even though it was designed to be the architecture of apartheid.

‘This is a man of great caliber for whom we have gathered here. Had it not been the restrictions impossed on us by the COVID-19 pandemic, we would be gathered here in much larger numbers to celebrate a man who during his illustrious career as a teacher has been of great service to successive generations of Namibians,’ said Geingob.

He added that he decided to bestow the late Shipanga a great honuor of hero status because he was an outstanding patriotic Namibian son, even though there might be some people who will question the decision, saying that the late Shipanga was not a political leader, nor did he partake in the armed liberation struggle.

‘One thing we should understand and emphasize is that, the heroes acre, the ultimate location of burial for our national heroes is meant for all Namibians from all walks of life. It is a place for men and women, politicians, diplomats, soldiers, academics, athletes, scientists, artists, preachers, teachers and all who have done extraordinary things in advancement of a greater national purpose,’ explained Geingob.

Shipanga died at his house in Windhoek on 28 June 2020 at the age of 88.

He is applauded as one of the great teachers in Namibia during Apartheid Era, as he taught many prominent people in the country including President Geingob, National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi and former Prime Minister Doctor Libertine Appolus formerly known as Amadhila.

Source: Namibia Press Agency