Geingob directs law enforcement to ensure adherence to COVID-19 measures

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday directed law enforcement agencies to deploy personnel to ensure adherence and compliance to Coronavirus (COVID-19) public health measures

Geingob gave this directive during the 21st COVID-19 public briefing on the national responses to COVID-19, where he also announced a number of amendments to the current COVID-19 regulations in an attempt to suppress the further spread of COVID-19 in the country, following an increase in positive cases over the past few weeks.

The amendments include a decrease in the number of persons at public gatherings, which has been reduced from 200 persons to a maximum of 50 persons at indoor events and 100 persons outdoors.

Geingob further stressed that it is required that conveners and organisers of such gatherings keep registers of attendees at each gathering, record body temperatures and provide facilities for attendees to wash and sanitise their hands.

Other amendments announced by the president include the placing of indoor dining tables in restaurants at two metres apart.

“Bars, clubs and all restaurants are to close for business at 22h00 between Monday and Sunday,” said Geingob.

The president also said the enforcement of correct wearing of face-masks in all public settings will be intensified. He thus urged owners of retail outlets, shopping malls, offices, bars and entertainment venues to ensure that persons entering their premises abide by the public health regulations by correctly wearing their masks and maintaining social distance.

“With respect to public passenger transportation, all drivers and passengers are to wear their face-masks throughout the journey,” he added.

Geingob went on to say that other gazzeted regulations pronounced in the last COVID-19 briefing held on 30 November 2020 remain in force and adherence is mandatory.

The president also expressed concern, saying since the last public briefing, the nation has become complacent as the country has recorded 13 COVID-19 related deaths and 2 425 infections in just 15 days.

“It is now evident that Namibia is experiencing a second wave of rising COVID-19 infections. In fact, the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions have sharply increased in different parts of the country,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency