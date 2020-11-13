Geingob extends condolences over Rawlings’s death

President Hage Geingob on Thursday extended a message of condolences to President Nana Akufo-Addo of the Republic of Ghana and the family of former President of Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings who died on Thursday.

Rawlings died at the age of 73, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Ghana where he was receiving treatment after a short illness.

In his message of condolences shared with the media, Geingob described the former president as a patriot who courageously advanced Pan-Africanism and freedom, saying Rawlings distinguished himself as a personal friend to Namibia.

‘I have fond memories of his frequent visits to Namibia to celebrate many joyous occasions with the people of Namibia, including my inauguration as the third President of Namibia in March 2015. Africa mourns the loss of a committed Pan-Africanist who courageously championed the cause of freedom from colonialism. On behalf of the Government and the people of Namibia, I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to my dear brother, President Akufo-Addo, the former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the children, the family and the fraternal people of the Republic of Ghana,” said Geingob.

Rawlings served two terms as President of Ghana and retired in 2001.

In a statement on Thursday, President Akufo-Addo said a great tree has fallen and Ghana is poorer for Rawlings’s loss.

‘I convey the deep sympathies of Government and the people of Ghana to his wife, the children and family of the late president in these difficult times, may his soul rest in perfect peace in the bosom of the almighty until the last day of the resurrection when we shall meet again amen,’ said Akufo-Addo.

The president has directed that all National flags in Ghana, fly at half-mast for the next seven days.

Akufo-Addo also declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the memory of the former president and political campaigns in that country are also suspended for a period of seven days.

‘Government will work closely with the family of president Rawlings on the arrangement for a fitting State funeral for the president and will keep the nation informed accordingly,’ he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency