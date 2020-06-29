Geingob extends condolences to family of his former teacher

President Hage Geingob on Monday sent a massage of condolences to the wife and family of his former teacher, Martin Shipanga, who passed away on Sunday, 28 June 2020.

The late, Shipanga taught the president at Augustineum Secondary School in 1958.

In his massage of condolences, Geingob fondly remembered Shipanga as an inspiring teacher.

‘Mr Shipanga did not only play a big role in my education but more impressively, he helped shape the education of generations of Namibians. His kind, but firm approach to education left an inedible legacy on many who were his students,’ Geingob said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency