Geingob failed to address hardships: Kavekotora

The President of Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP), Mike Kavekotora said that President Hage Geingob has failed to address the nation on how the state is planning tackle economic and social hardship the country faces during the 2020 State of The Nation Address.

Speaking to Nampa on Thursday, Kavekotora said that Geingob did not mention any action plan the government will be using to tackle all hardship the country is facing.

“He did mention aby action plan at all. He should not only have highlighted some of the things I feel that the President could have done more by assuring the nation on its plans. One other thing is that he spoke about corruption. One thing is that to some of us corruption has become part of the institution that is why we have some of the people including former minister’s in jail,” he said.

Kavekotora added that Geingob should not have brushed off some of the issues but shared with the nation the way forward and the government’s action plans towards fighting corruption.

Although some of the corruption cases are in court, Geingob the leader of the country should have assured the nation that these kinds of corrupt practices do not happen again and should have touched on how we as a country can make use of the country’s natural resources, he said.

“Yes we are I the same boat with all the other countries but we must also remember that Namibia has got vast natural resources. We could have capitalised on those natural resources but unfortunately, there is a whole aspect of distribution of wealth under the current government which is in my view very questionable,” he said.

He added that it is up to the government to implement laws that they are making in a manner that benefits every member of the nation.

The President did well on responding to some of the questions that were posed to him but managed to duck some of the questions including the question that I posted to him, said Kavekotora.

