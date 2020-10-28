Geingob inaugurates NamPol Forensic Science Institute

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday officially inaugurated the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute in Windhoek, which was constructed at a cost of close to N.dollars 350 million.

In his remarks at the occasion, Geingob said the police must double their efforts to prevent crime and to solve crimes swiftly as the situation of cases remaining unsolved for years is unacceptable.

“The spate of GBV incidences, murder, rape, armed robberies, and the unabated carnage on our roads are situations causing great distress all over the country. The rate and nature at which these gruesome incidences are occurring are intolerable. Something has to be done, without any excuses. In this connection, I call upon all stakeholders and peace-loving Namibians to join forces with the law enforcement agencies in the fight against such inhumane deeds. Let us hold hands, fight crimes and make Namibia safe for everybody,” Geingob said.

He added that police have to redouble their efforts in bringing people who make themselves guilty of gender-based violence to book.

The government, Geingob said, is working towards stiffer penalties by passing effective laws aimed at ensuring that perpetrators of serious crimes are found guilty, punished, and are removed from society.

“I am appealing to the Judiciary to be aware that as an equal partner in Namibia’s development, they hold the sacred trust to ensure that dangerous criminals are not given bail. The Judiciary must tighten the loopholes and laxity that are present in the criminal justice system, to ensure that our victims of crime and their families receive justice,” the Head of State said.

Currently, 73 personnel are employed at the Namibian Police Forensic Science Institute, with only 10 manning the four main laboratories of the institute.

The construction of the institute started in May 2016 and was completed on 16 October 2020.

Source: Namibia Press Agency