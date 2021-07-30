Geingob lifts travel restriction, aims for 60 per cent herd immunity by March 2022

President Hage Geingob on Friday lifted the travelling restriction of people between regions without permits countrywide for a period of 14 days from 01 to 14 August 2021.

Addressing the nation at the 32nd briefing on the national response measures to the COVID-19 pandemic here, Geingob said, the resumption of travelling means the onus is on the public to strengthen and continue adhering to the public health regulations by minimising movement and travelling, and most importantly, getting vaccinated.

The Head of State indicated that Government’s target is to vaccinate at least 1.5 million of eligible Namibians representing 60 per cent of the population by 31 March 2022 to attain herd immunity.

“While respecting the health choices of individuals, we find ourselves in a unique and rather complex crisis, in which the decisions of the individual have a bearing on the collective. However, we witnessed, a few weeks ago in some parts of Europe, soccer and tennis stadiums filled to capacity, with persons not even wearing face masks. That is confirmation that returning to a measure of normalcy is within reach if we succeed with our vaccination campaign,” said Geingob.

Geingob also indicated that the national vaccination rate for persons fully vaccinated has increased marginally standing at 1.8 per cent and second dose at 6.1 per cent. By Friday, 159 881 Namibians had received their first COVID-19 vaccine doses and 48 069 their second.

“Vaccination remains an important weapon in our arsenal. I, therefore, reiterate my call upon all Namibians who are eligible, to get vaccinated and help to save lives. Let us not allow vaccine scepticism to curtail our efforts of reducing new infections and thus opening up and returning our country to normalcy,” Geingob said.

Further restrictions include, resumption of face-to-face teaching for all schools on 04 August 2021; restriction of alcohol remains and to be sold on take-away basis between Monday to Friday from 09h00 to 18h00, except for hospitality establishments with guests.

All food establishments resume on-site meals subject to compliance to health and safety protocols, while businesses deemed to be high-risk such as gyms and sports clubs remain closed.

Equally, spas, salons and beauty parlours remain open; indoor/outdoor swimming pools and playgrounds may resume operations, whilst burials due to COVID-19 must take place within a period of 10 days and all the current burial related regulations remain in force.

Test results upon entry into the country are mandatory with a validity of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test results of 72 days.

Source: Namibia Press Agency