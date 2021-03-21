Geingob looks forward to working with Tanzania’s new President

President Hage Geingob has congratulated the new President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan, who was sworn in on Friday.

Hassan is Tanzania’s first female President and was sworn in following the death of the country's president, John Magufuli, on Wednesday.

Geingob, in a media statement availed to the media on Saturday, wished the new president good health and strength as she assumes the responsibility of leading Tanzania and its people to greater heights.

“On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Namibia, I would like to extend our best wishes to Your Excellency and the fraternal people of the United Republic of Tanzania, on the occasion of your swearing in as President of Tanzania. I look forward to working with Your Excellency to consolidate and strengthen the longstanding bilateral relations between our countries,” Geingob said.

While congratulating the new president, Geingob again conveyed his condolences to the people of Tanzania on Magufuli’s death.

“May the outpouring of love and solidarity bring comfort to the hearts of our Tanzanian brothers and sisters during this period of mourning and grief,” he said.

Magufuli, aged 61, reportedly died due to a heart disease.

He became Tanzania’s president in 2015 and was re-elected in October 2020. He was a member of parliament since 1995 and held various cabinet

Source: Namibia Press Agency