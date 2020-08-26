Geingob pays tribute to health workers on Heroes’ Day

President Hage Geingob on Wednesday paid tribute to the heroes and heroines in the health sector who are the front-liners as Namibia and the world continue the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘These brave men and women are our bulwark against the invisible enemy and we salute the immense sacrifices they are making to save Namibian lives, while sometimes foregoing their own safety,’ he said.

Namibia has 6 160 COVID-19 confirmed cases of which 229 are health workers.

In a statement availed here to mark the commemoration of the Heroes Day, Geingob commended all stakeholders and the Minister of Health and Social Services and his team for the leadership and foresight they have displayed during this most challenging of times.

The president said as Namibians honour the memory of the brave sons and daughters who fought for the country’s independence, Namibians should also remember all those who have fallen post-independence, in the service of the nation, all those who put the nation first and who have died for the love of their motherland.

‘Let us honour their sacrifices by leaving behind to the succeeding generations, a legacy of peace, unity and prosperity. It is my sincere desire that as we come together to honour our heroes and celebrate their extraordinary achievements and love of their country, we must be inspired to embody the ideals and values that they stood for during their lifetimes,’ he said.

He further said the struggle for independence enabled Namibians to define their own governance architecture, through the establishment of transparent and fair processes, sound systems and independent institutions such as courts, which buttress democracy.

Geingob went on to say that Namibians are their own liberators, a message that was fundamental for the success of the revolution and a message that is ought to inculcate in Namibians as the country march towards the second phase of the struggle for economic emancipation.

He added that Namibians must be the authors of their own story and the navigators of their own destiny.

‘Together we must hold the future in our own hands, we must have as our goal, the building of a prosperous, caring and compassionate society. So, on this historic moment of Heroes Day 2020, let us hold hands in unity and let us all celebrate that bond which keeps us together as One Namibia, One Nation,’ said Geingob.

Source: Namibia Press Agency