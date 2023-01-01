Geingob remembers former Pope Benedict XVI

President Hage Geingob on Saturday extended condolences to Pope Francis over the passing of former Pope Benedict XVI.

Former Pope Benedict XVI died at the age of 95 on Saturday, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery within the walls of the Vatican.

Dr Geingob said he has learned with sadness about the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, who he had the honour of meeting at the Summer Residence outside Rome.

“During our exchange about the importance of faith in building tolerant communities, I remember him as frank, kindhearted and emphatic. Indeed, the Christian faith and Catholics in particular have lost a man of faith who courageously advanced tolerance for a peaceful humanity,” he added.

In a statement shared with Nampa, Geingob said: “On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Namibia, I wish to extend condolences to Pope Francis, the Vatican and the bereaved family of Pope Benedict XVI.”

Source: The Namibian Press Agency