Geingob urges Namibians to welcome 2023 as year of revival

President Hage Geingob has, in his annual New Year’s message, urged Namibians to welcome 2023 as a year of revival and look into the future with renewed hope and optimism.

Geingob said as the Namibian people were saying goodbye to 2022, a year which focused on reimaging the local economy, they should also welcome 2023 with reignited strength in order for them to shape the future towards shared prosperity.

The president stated that during the difficult times of the Covid-19 pandemic, Namibia navigated heavy storms, headwinds and rough waters.

“Although today we are rejoicing the fact that we overcame what seemed like an absolute catastrophe during the Covid-19 outbreak in 2021 and 2022, a sense of melancholy still lingers as we remind ourselves of those who did not make it through the difficult days of the disease,” he said.

He added that as a nation, it is time to celebrate the ending of 2022 and look forward in anticipation to the new beginnings of 2023.

Geingob further stated that it is correct for the nation to have new thoughts, fresh ideas and new goals for the year 2023.

He noted that at the beginning of each new year, it is also correct for the nation to reflect on the year that was, along with its pleasant and unpleasant memories, opportunities that were seized and opportunities that were missed.

“It is also the right time to reflect on the times of the struggles the nation faced, and on the times the nation welcomed those that arrived by birth and those that departed by death,” he said.

The New Year’s message was aired live by various local televisions and radio stations.

