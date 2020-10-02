Geingob warns against socio-economic effects of COVID-19

President Hage Geingob on Thursday said if the adverse socio-economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are not urgently addressed, the unfolding crises could reverse gains on poverty eradication, food security and inequality.

He was speaking during the opening of the 2020 Horasis Extraordinary Meeting, held virtually under the theme ‘Unite. Inspire. Create’ and focusing on overcoming the economic, political and social disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Horasis is a gathering of business and government leaders, offering a platform to seek and foster cooperation, impact investing, and development of sustainable emerging markets and sustainable growth across the world.

Geingob said developing nations such as Namibia face the twin challenge of high income inequality and poverty, adding that a steadily growing population combined with slower economic growth due to independent intervening variables; namely reduced commodity prices, persistent drought and now COVID-19, has resulted in rising unemployment levels, particularly youth unemployment, giving birth to what is referred to as the ‘triple challenge’ of inequality, poverty and high unemployment.

In addition, the president encouraged inclusivity in order to strengthen multilateralism, noting that nations should reaffirm their collective commitment to cooperate in a world governed by international law and a multilateral system in which no one should feel left out.

He added that such a system should also include opportunities for all countries to pursue their developmental aspirations.

Moreover, he pointed out that investment promotion has been central to the Namibian government’s economic developmental agenda.

Geingob said Namibia intends to craft a modern and targeted set of investment promotion laws and incentives that will seek to attract foreign direct investment from every corner of the globe to be deployed alongside the country’s own funding into targeted areas of the economy that will lead to a diversified export basket.

“Furthermore as a way to facilitate the needed evolution of our economic structure, Namibia aims to develop a suite of innovative financial tools including green, blue, transition bonds and international carbon credits,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency