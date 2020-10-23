Gender Based Violence (GBV) to be declared as a threat to humanity

Minister of Information, Communications and Technology, Peya Mushelenga has announced that Cabinet has approved government to pronounce and declare Gender-Based Violence (GBV) a threat to humanity in the country.

Mushelenga made the announcement this week while announcing cabinet decisions at the COVID-19 Communication Centre in Windhoek.

He said that Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila has been directed to issue a Parliamentary Statement to that effect instead of the proposed declaration of the State of Emergency which was proposed by protestors against GBV last week, who demonstrated in streets demanding that government do something to protect women and young girls against GBV perpetrators.

“Cabinet approved that law enforcement agencies enhance regular patrols in all regions and that members of the public should be sensitised to render assistance and provide vital information to the law enforcement agencies in the fight against GBV. Cabinet directed the Ministries of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, Home Affairs and Immigration, Safety and Security to strengthen the capacity of the GBV and Forensic Units to deal with GBV cases,” said Mushelenga.

He added that Cabinet also directed all government offices, Ministries and Agencies to implement the recommendations of the second National GBV Conference.

Therefore, Cabinet then further approved the promotion of neighbourhood watch and community network policing as part of the social responsibility by all Namibians. While at the same time endorsing the proposed measures contained in the Matrix attached to the Agenda Memorandum and directed the affected government offices, Ministries and Agencies to expedite implementation of the measures to curb GBV.

“Cabinet directed the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare to coordinate the implementation of the proposed measures, and report progress to the Gender Advisory Council, chaired by the Prime Minister,” explained Mushelenga.

He further added that Cabinet also took note of the progress made in the implementation of the Resolutions of the second National Land Conference and approved the report to be shared with all fourteen Regions. All resolutions that are finalised be removed from the report to enable the High-Level Committee to focus on the resolutions that are still to be completed and that are on-going.

Source: Namibia Press Agency