German Embassy assists Friendly Haven shelter

The German Embassy has donated N.dollars 331 000 to Friendly Haven in Windhoek, amongst others to assist with renovations for the shelter.

According to a media statement availed to Nampa on Tuesday, the funds will be used to assist the shelter in the renovation and repairing of sanitary installations, as well as to purchase a new solar system and gas stove which the shelter has been putting on hold due to lack of funds.

Friendly Haven was founded by the Ecumenical Social Diaconate Action (ESDA) in 1996 and serves as a shelter for abused women and their children.

The shelter which currently accommodated close to 1 500 women and children offers necessary support to help victims find the strength to minimize the trauma of abuse.

The statement noted that due to the current economically challenging times, operating the shelter has become more difficult; to an extent that necessary renovations and purchasing of items necessary for smooth operations were put on hold.

“The funds will now be used for these long-overdue plans and the freed up finances can eventually be used to run the shelter more smoothly and create a more conducive environment for affected women seeking help,” the statement reads.

Friendly Haven will also receive food and sanitary items as part of the donation.

The statement further said German Ambassador Herbert Beck, who visited the shelter on Monday, noted their government’s commitment to the support of women’s rights projects in order to promote women’s rights worldwide and to reduce human rights violations that primarily affect women and girls.

He stated that the support for projects conducted by local non-governmental organisations is at the forefront of their work and commended the efforts of the ESDA in running the shelter, which is one of only a few of its kind in Namibia.

