German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Sunday that he was in talks with Kiev to travel to Ukraine in the coming months.

Lindner, from the pro-business Free Democrats, told broadcaster ARD that he would go in 'late summer or autumn' and that plans were being coordinated with his Ukrainian counterpart Serhiy Marchenko.

Lindner in May extended an invitation to Marchenko to visit Berlin, if he thought it would be useful.

In May, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock became the first member of the German government to visit Kiev since Russia's invasion on February 24, followed by several other ministers. In June, Chancellor Olaf Scholz travelled to Ukraine.

As Russia's war on Ukraine stretches toward its sixth month, Scholz on Sunday expressed willingness to continue engaging diplomatically with President Vladimir Putin.

