The German Embassy has provided relief in the form of laptop computers, notebooks, hand-sanitisers, masks, and thermometers to schools in Windhoek and Swakopmund as part of their ongoing small-scale support for education and sport during COVID-19.

In a media statement availed to Nampa on Wednesday, the embassy noted that Germany will continue to support Namibia in the areas of education and sports during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The relief provided follows the closure of education and training institutions, making e-learning platforms critical in ensuring the continuing education of students of all ages.

According to the statement, so far, the embassy has provided tools for e-learning such as laptop computers as well as hand sanitisers and thermometers to learning institutions including the evangelical kindergartens in Swakopmund and Windhoek, the PASCH Schools (Delta Secondary School, Namib High School, Privatschule Swakopmund, Martin-Luther High School, Otjiwarongo Secondary School, Windhoek High School, and Etosha Secondary School).

In addition, the embassy provided thermometers and sanitisers to The University Centre for Studies in Namibia (TUCSIN) and also handed over trampolines, sanitisers, blankets, and thermometers to the Basketball Artist School (BAS) in Katutura.

The Basketball Artist School provides academic tutoring, life skills, and basketball activities for children and youth from marginalised communities in Windhoek under the motto ‘Education first – Basketball second.’

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the youths have been staying at BAS 24/7, where they are able to stay safe and engaged,” the statement reads.

