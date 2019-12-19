Germany pledges seeds and fertiliser to Namibia

The Federal Republic of Germany through its minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Gerd Mueller, has pledge its support to the government of Namibia to provide seeds and fertilizer for the current cropping season.

These is an effort to support the government of the republic of Namibia in mitigating the impacts of the severe drought which has affected most parts of the country this year.

Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Forestry (MAWF) announced this in a media statement issued here Thursday.

According to the statement, the Deutsche Gesellschaft fuer Intenationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) in collaboration with MAWF purchased 203 tons of pearl millet (mahangu), 70 tons of white maize seeds as well as 503 tons of diverse fertilizers.

It is estimated that, in total the seeds will permit the cultivation of more than 40 000 hectares of the staple crops pearl millet and maize and may yield a harvest of 37 000 tons.

However, the support is targeted towards rural farming households in regions who recorded crop failures during the 2018/2019 cropping season due to prevailing drought.

The regions are: Kavango East, Kavango West, Ohangwena, Omaheke, Omusati, Oshana, Oshikoto, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi region respectively.

The seeds and fertilizers will be distributed to the farmers' end of December 2019.

Source: Namibia Press Agency