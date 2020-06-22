Girl, 13, commits suicide in Epukiro

A 13-year old girl hanged herself on Wednesday at Osume in the Epukiro Constituency.

According to a crime report by the Namibian Police Force (NamPol) in Omaheke region, the deceased hanged herself with a belt in a room at the

homestead at around 10h00.

The reason why she committed suicide is unknown as no suicide note was found and the deceased allegedly has no history of mental issues and

there was allegedly no problem or arguments with her at home.

The deceased was identified as Elizabeth Tjiho and her next of kin have been informed of her death.

In a separate incident, a 33-year-old man, also committed suicide after he hanged himself with a wire on Thursday in Otjinene.

No suicide note was found and no foul play has been detected.

In an unrelated matter, In Otjiwarongo, in the Epukiro Constituency, a 35-year-old man was found laying dead on the ground on Friday morning.

It is alleged that a resident of Otjiwarongo went out of his house when he saw a person laying on the ground, as he allegedly moved closer, he

realised that the person is known to him as Aukus Thomas.

According to the police report, alongside the deceased was a walking stick and a two litre bottle of castelo (liquor)

His next of kin have been informed.

In another incident, three persons were seriously injured when the vehicle that they were traveling in overturned when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

The incident occurred on Saturday at around 17h00 in Aminius. All three persons were transferred to the Gobabis State Hospital.

Source: Namibia Press Agency