Girl, 7, snatched by crocodile at Bagani

The Namibian Police Force in the Kavango East Region are searching for the body of a seven-year-old girl from Bagani village in the Mukwe Constituency who was allegedly attacked by a crocodile on Thursday.

In a police report availed to Nampa on Friday, it is alleged that the girl went to the Okavango River with her grandmother to fetch water and was caught by the reptile.

The horrific incident happened at around 19h00.

“Her body is not yet found yet, and the search for her body continues and an inquest is yet to be opened,” reads the report.

In a separate incident, the body of a 31-year-old woman was discovered on Monday morning at Rudhiva village in the Mukwe district with crocodile bites on her right arm.

The report says the deceased allegedly went to fetch water when she was caught by the crocodile.

She has been identified as Monica Mayenga Shingongo, 31, and her body was transported to the Andara mortuary.

Her next of kin were informed.

Source: Namibia Press Agency