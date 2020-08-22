Windhoek residents lack self-discipline in the fight against COVID-19 and they are increasingly violating the health regulations and precautions under stage three of the lockdown, Khomas Governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has said.

Giving an update on the Khomas Region’s COVID-19 response strategies here today, McLeod-Katjirua said it is disheartening that in the midst of clear-cut regulation and protective measures, regional joint law enforcement agencies continue to record high numbers of violations of restrictions aimed at curbing the further spread of COVID-19.

This disturbing state of affairs is a clear indication and reflection of lack of self-discipline, integrity, absolute compromise of the civic duty and the health of the entire Namibian nation as a national priority, more especially now that the greater responsibility is placed on us as loyal citizens to adhere to the set health and hygiene protocols, she said.

The governor stressed that Windhoek residents are violating restrictions such as wearing masks in public spaces; adherence to the curfew between 20h00 to 05h00; exceeding the number of required passengers in vehicles and limitations on shebeen operating hours between 12h00 and 16h00.

She said illegal routes are also being used to enter and exit the restricted areas, while people are escaping from quarantine facilities.

Source: Namibia Press Agency