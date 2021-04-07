Gladiators wallop Angola

Namibia got the best of Angola 4-0 in the first of the two international friendlies at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

The match was played under the prevailing relevant Covid-19 regulations and with no spectators allowed into the stadium.

The friendly match promised so much and after an opening quarter that saw both sides have a go at each other, Namibia opened the scoring on 21 minutes through Thomalina Adams from the spot.

Zenatha Coleman won a penalty after she raced through and was brought down in the penalty area by Angolan goalkeeper Domingos Kinanga. Kinanga received a yellow card for her obstruction on Coleman.

Coleman finally got onto the score sheet with seven minutes before the break as she scored from an acute angle, after again finding space down the left.

Half-time score Namibia 2-0 Angola.

Coleman than added got her second of the match and Namibia’s third goal on 57 minutes after she tapped home from close range unchallenged after some fine play down the right by Adams.

Then it was time for substitute Millicent Hikuam to get on the act on 64 minutes, again tapping home at the far post after through the slippery hands of Kinanga.

Both sides are using the friendlies to prepare for the future and had the liberty of making five substitutions each which they fully utilized.

Coleman won the lady of the match award courtesy of Telecom Namibia and walked away with smartphone and plate of honor which were presented to her by chairperson of the Namibia Women Football Association Monica shapwa.

The two sides will meet again on Saturday at the same venue, 15h30 for the final encounter of Angolans tour to Namibia.

“I’m happy the ladies implemented the plan very well but the score line is not the true reflection of the match. We should have scored more. Saturday we play again and we will surely make changes”, says Namibia’s coach Robert Nauseb.

Brave Gladiators vs Angola: Lydia Eixas, Lovisa Mulunga, Emma Naris, Iina Katuta, Ivone Kooper, Thomalina Adams, Annouschka Kordom, Memory Ngonda, Meltret Ujamba, Juliana Blou and captain Zenatha Coleman.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)