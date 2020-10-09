Global Finance announces FNB as best bank in Namibia

Global Finance magazine recognised First National Bank (FNB) as the best bank in Namibia at its 27th annual awards for the World’s Best Banks.

A media statement availed to Nampa on Thursday indicates that winners were chosen in more than 150 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe and were chosen based on “careful attendance to their customers’ needs in difficult markets and the accomplishment of better results while laying in the foundations for future success”.

“All selections were made by the editors of Global Finance after extensive consultations with corporate finance executives, bankers, banking consultants and analysts throughout the world. In selecting these top banks, Global Finance considered factors that ranged from the quantitative objective to the informed subjective,” the statement reads.

Objective criteria considered included growth in assets, profitability, geographic reach, strategic relationships, new business development and innovation in products. Subjective criteria included the opinions of equity analysts, credit rating analysts, banking consultants and others involved in the industry.

Publisher and editorial director of Global Finance, Joseph Giarraputo was quoted in the statement as saying the banking industry is increasingly challenged by rising customer demands for safe real-time access with total control and broad flexibility.

“For 27 years, the Global Finance Best Bank Awards have helped corporate treasurers and CFO’s identify the banking partners most able to deliver top-notch financial services delivered via innovative technology,” he said.

FNB Namibia Chief Executive Officer Erwin Tjipuka expressed gratitude toward the bank’s loyal customers who consistently support the bank by making use of the products and services.

“Without you, we would not exist,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency