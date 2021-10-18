Global Handwashing Day commemorated

The City of Windhoek (CoW) on Friday joined the rest of the world in commemorating Global Handwashing Day together with its annual Health and Hygiene Promotion Month under the theme ‘Seconds Save Lives - Clean Your Hands’.

Global Handwashing Day is celebrated each year on 15 October to increase global awareness on the importance of handwashing with soap.

Speaking at the occasion that took place at CoW’s council chambers, Deputy Mayor Clemencia Hanases said the purpose of the event is to showcase health and hygiene promotion efforts, targeted at food handling markets, including awareness sessions aimed at informing food handlers about the importance of health and hygiene practices in preventing the spread of infections and diseases, amidst the current global COVID-19 pandemic and recent Hepatitis-E outbreak in Windhoek.

“The Municipal Council of Windhoek, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Namibia Red Cross Society and other stakeholders, annually hosts the Health and Hygiene Promotion Month, during September and October, to highlight health and hygiene promotion efforts targeted at schools, food handling markets and the Windhoek community at large. Owing to COVID-19 restrictions, this year’s health and hygiene promotion events were only conducted at informal food handling markets,” she said.

Hanases emphasised that handwashing with clean water and soap is a primary and effective precautionary measure against the transmission of the coronavirus.

Secretary-General of the Namibia Red Cross Society, Glynis Harrison emphasised that the campaign focuses on improving hygiene, sanitation and intensifying awareness about hygiene in the community while striving to essentially promote and improve public health through behaviour change advocacy, education and awareness-raising efforts.

“The achievements being witnessed here today in collaboration with UNICEF and NRCS regarding the City of Windhoek’s annual Health and Hygiene Promotion Month which coincides with Global Handwashing Day is indeed remarkable and re-emphasise the council’s dedication to making handwashing a habit at informal markets and the city at large,” she said.

The occasion also witnessed the recognition of markets for health and hygiene promotion, with Khomasdal Market winning the prize for the small markets, Wernhil Flea Market for the big market category while Twahangana market claimed the most improved market award.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency