Former Brave Warriors goalkeeper, Immanuel Gottlieb, started training goalkeepers at the Sam Nujoma Stadium on Monday through the Immanuel Sparks Gottlieb Goalkeepers Academy.

In an interview with Nampa, Gottlieb said there are more than 20 young men and boys registered with the academy from all over the country who are interested in becoming goalkeepers.

The academy is aiming to produce quality goalkeepers for local teams and each player that completes the two-week training course is awarded a certificate. The academy is a self-initiated programme registered with the Khomas Football Association, which is registered with the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

“I started the academy to train only goalkeepers. We officially started training on Monday and have the necessary equipment such as balls and nets for goal post that we secured from sponsors. The whole idea of the academy is to groom future goalkeepers for the country,” Gottlieb said.

He added that most of the registered players are Windhoek-based and there are plans on the cards to expand the programme to major towns in the country.

“The interest from upcoming goalkeepers has increased over the past 12 months. We are lucky to have contact countrywide and we are still open for registration. We also have plans to visit the players for a training camp in the future,” said Gottlieb.

One of the trainees, 13-year-old Absalom Nawaseb, said he was excited to be a part of the training.

“I only registered last week and I have come to train with the rest of the guys. I want to be a goalkeeper in the future because I believe that it is the most important position in the game of football,” he said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency