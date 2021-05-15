Goals aplenty in MTC NFA Cup Aweh

The exciting 2021 MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 32 produced riveting football made in dreams with 12 games played and 48 goals scored across four venues on Saturday.

At the Sam Nujoma Stadium in Windhoek, Jacobus Vries brace helped Young Brazilians defeat Julinho Sporting 4-3 after the former led 4-1 at halftime. Vicenctius Jobs and Innocent Van Der Westhuizen also scored for YB while Manuel Francisco, francis Effinah and Laurentino Wanga were on target for Sporting.

A second half near post goal from Blue Waters captain Aprocious Petrus and a late Enrico Hoebeb strike were enough to see them defeat rivals Eleven Arrows 2-0 as the latter had influential player Anthony Kham sent off at 1-0.

Tigers week made to work hard for victory against Khomas qualifiers Young Generations but finally got their goals in the second half through Johannes Jackson and a from deflected free kick from captain Absalom Iimbondi right at the end to win 2-0.

” I hate to play against small teams because they have nothing to lose and today it was one of those games were things were tough for us. But we take the win and move on and plan better for the next round” , says Tigers’ coach Ali Akhan.

At Grootfontein, Super 11 FC defeated Kaltes Wasser Football Academy 2-1 and Civics beat Chula Chula 3-0. Mighty Gunners won 5-0 against Zambezi qualifiers Space Age.

At the Oscar Norich Stadium in Tsumeb, DTS Hopsol saw off Newcastle United 3-0 with goals from veteran Ivan Blom, Donnelly Tjivera and Meameno Hapulile. Wendel Rudath scored twice to lead Black Africa to a formal 2-0 win over Ongwediva City.

Citizens advanced with a comprehensive 10-3 win over Robber Chanties. Lazarus Naruseb (4), Uaondjarure Nakambare (3), Shane Van Wyk (1), Christo Tjombumbi (1), Steward Goagoseb (1) scored for Citizens while Marcello Haraseb, Willie Shitima and Ronaldo Kurtz scored for Chanties.

Omaheke qualifiers Nossob FC defeated Black Marroco Chiefs 2-1 to open the action at Mariental Stadium with a brace Charles Geingob and Paul Richter scoring for BMC.

Tura Magic trounced Atlanta Bucks 5-0 with goals from Katoorua Mbeunde, Alex Kaongelwa, Amazing Kandjii, Rivaldo Festus and Nikodemus Haikali. Young African defeated Orlando Pirates 5-4 on penalties following a goalless draw.

So far in the MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16: Mighty Gunners, Civics, Blue Waters, Black Africa, Nossob FC, Citizens, Tura Magic, Young African, Young Brazilians , Super 11 FC, DTS Hopsol and Tigers.

There will be two more games each at Tsumeb and Grootfontein to confirm the final four qualifiers in the lucrative MTC NFA Cup Aweh Round of 16 to be played on 19 and 20 June 2021.

Source: Namibia Football Association (NFA)