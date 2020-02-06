Gobabis Correctional Facility inaugurates hydroponics project

The Gobabis Correctional Facility hydroponic project for law offender was officially inaugurated here on Wednesday by the Namibian Correctional Service Commissioner-General, Raphael Hamunyela and Omaheke Governor, Festus Ueitele.

Hydroponics is a method of plant growing without soil by using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solution enabling plants to grow in areas that are

non-fertile or arid.

The project which is supported by the World Food Programme (WFP) in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC)

is aimed to serve as a rehabilitation programme especially for inmates with special needs, at the same time providing them with skills

they need so as to assist them upon their release to effectively reintegrate into the community.

With technical training from the WFP, 15 offenders and five correctional officers were trained in the field of hydroponics.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, UNODC Programme Management Officer, Alejandro Matta said a critical component of the programme is fully dedicated to supporting member states to create fair, humane and effective criminal justice systems, thereby fostering the rehabilitation and

social integration of prisoners.

Matta added that the project not only generates new skills among the prison population but also contributes to the nutrition of the prisoners and the

community at large as part of the harvest from the project will be sold to the community to generate income and maintain the project.

Through this project we are also actively contributing to achieve the goal on ending hunger, he said.

In his speech read on his behalf, Representative of World Food Programme, Baimankay Sankoh said the hydroponics technique can save up to 90

per cent of water, save three quarters of space and has quicker growing cycles compared to traditional agriculture.

On his part, Hamunyela lauded the UNODC and WFP for their support towards the implementation the project, he further noted that he does not doubt the project's ability to become the main vegetable supplier especially for soup kitchens in and around Gobabis.

Also delivering his remarks, Ueitele said the project came at the right time when the country is in need of innovative ideas to produce food for the nation while imparting skills to maintain a culture of hard work that will enable the nation to be self- depended.

He further called on non-governmental sectors to follow suite and come on board with similar projects.

The WFP supported other hydroponic projects at schools and communities and provided training on the maintenance of the gardens, while the

UNODC also boosted other projects at the Namibian Correctional Service facilities including the existing soup and detergent manufacturing project at the Windhoek facility as well as the sewing and basket making project at the female section facility.

Source: Namibia Press Agency