Gobabis learners evacuate hostels due to COVID-19

Leaners from various schools in Gobabis, began evacuating school hostels immediately following the precaution measures taken by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture on Sunday to closes all schools with immediate effect amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic after two cases of the virus were confirmed in Namibia on Saturday.

When Nampa visited various schools 7h00 Monday morning, no leaners were seen present at school with only few staff at some schools. Those in hostels were already packed and evacuating as early as 7h00.

A teacher at Wunnie Du Plessis High School told this news agency that, learners in the hostel started leaving as of Sunday evening and the remaining were packed and ready to go by the morning.

The Principle of the Gobabis Project School, Tezee Katjiuanjo in an interview with Nampa said before leaving for the four week school holiday the school has put measures in place in order to safeguard the safety of both learners and staff upon return for the next school semester.

“We have 1727 learners and due to the crowdedness of the environment we have put proper measures in place, we also have a school feeding programme and with thus the kitchen staff will by urgent to ensure that all utensils and the area where food is prepared are well cleaned and germ free.

He further added that though the learners might be under pressure studying content of two terms come mid-term exams, he is certain that the

teachers will go the extra mile to ensure that the learners are well equipped and ready.

Source: Namibia Press Agency