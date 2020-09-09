Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on Monday granted bail to Fritz Paul

The Gobabis Magistrate’s Court on Monday granted bail of N.dollars 2 000 to Fritz Paul, who allegedly killed his wife during a scuffle at Farm Kroonster.

Court documents seen by Nampa indicate that 37-year-old Paul made his first appearance before Magistrate Eden Iyambo on a charge of murder read with the provisions of the Combating of Domestic Violence Act 4 of 2003.

It is alleged that he killed his wife during a scuffle over a knife on Friday.

A crime report issued by the police earlier this week said the woman was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and approached her husband with the knife.

They began fighting for control of the knife and as Paul tried to remove the knife from his wife’s possession, she allegedly pulled him towards her and in the process got stabbed in the chest and died instantly.

Source: Namibia Press Agency