Goverment has paid out N.dollars 260 millon to EIG beneficiaries: Mushelenga

The Ministry of Finance has thus far paid a total of N.dollars 260 million for 346 135 Income Grant (EIG) approved applications, Information and Communication Technology Minister, Peya Mushelenga has announced.

Speaking at the COVID-19 information centre here on Wednesday, he said the finance ministry received a total of 801 000 applications to date, which include repeat and none eligible applications.

Mushelenga noted that a total of 40 788 applications amounting N.dollars 30.6 million is currently being processed.

He said data analysis for potentially duplicate applications are 169, whilst a total of 185 were multiple group application and the ministry rejected 134 submissions.

“Payments to suppliers since 25 April 2020 amounting to N.dollars 2.5 billion has been settled to settle invoices for COVID-19 related supplies and settled outstanding Valued Added Tax refunds of N.dollars 1.3 billion to date,” he said.

The minister also noted that Cabinet has approved the Social Security Commission (SSC) contribution to the stimulus and relief package of N.dollars 250 million to relieve nine distressed sectors such as the construction; mining; tourism; farming; transport; entertainment; domestic workers, manufacturing, retail and hospitality.

He further added that Cabinet has also directed the Finance and Industrial Relations, Labour and Employment Creation Ministries to finalise the modalities for implementation roll-out of the Wage Bill subsidy, noting that the support is co-funded by the Government for an amount of N.dollars 400 million and the SSC of N.dollars 250 million.

“Cabinet also approved in principle the proposed relief and stimulus measures by Agribank to assist agri-business and individual farmers affected by COVID-19. The relief provides instalment relief for up to 12 months,” he noted.

