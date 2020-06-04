Government achieves 70 per cent execution rate on HPP

At the end of the first term of this government, the Harambee Prosperity Plan recorded over an average 70 per cent overall execution rate on set goals and outcomes, President, Hage Geingob announced.

Geingob said this on Thursday while sharing the progress report highlighting key accomplishment and challenges encountered over the term. He explained saying the 70 per cent has been calculated against the implementation outcomes of activities per pillar.

The president gave the report during his sixth State of Nation Address in the National Assembly, in Windhoek on Thursday.

He continued saying, despite a number of independent intervening variables that adversely affected the ability to obtain the set target of an 80 per cent execution rate; the government allegedly achieved the 70 per cent rate by focusing on key deliverables with lesser financial implications.

He said the burning desire to overcome the limitations that confine the Namibian people to poverty, inequality and undignified life; compelled the formulation of the Harambee Prosperity Plan as a tool to fast track development and draw the nation closer to the attainment of the National

Development Plans and vision 2030.

“The four-year impact plan was formulated following countrywide grassroots consultations, popularly known as town hall meetings. This bottom-up approach to planning, informed our development priorities,” said Geingob.

The noble goal of eradicating poverty was perceived by some to be too ambitious, however, we must dream big and be bold in the pursuit of our lofty ideals, said the president.

“Considering the significant inroads made in poverty reduction since independence, I remain confident that with sufficient resources and concerted efforts, Namibia can one day achieve the goal of a more equal society,” he added.

Source: Namibia Press Agency