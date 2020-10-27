Government avails non-tuition fee to students

The government has availed N.dollars 345 million towards the payment of non-tuition fees for tertiary students funded by the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF).

This follows a high-level meeting between the Namibia National Students Organisation (Nanso), Ministry of Higher Education, Training and Innovation and NSFAF on Monday.

A statement availed to Nampa by NSFAF on Monday said the payments will commence on Tuesday and take place until 10 November 2020.

The statement read that all students who have received a partial payment before will receive the full outstanding balance.

Also, students who have not received any payment to date due to delayed contract signing and attainment of Bank Windhoek cards will receive the whole amount of N.dollars 17 000 or N.dollars 21 600 at once.

“The 2018/19 and first-year beneficiaries who did not receive any non-tuition fees will be paid full amounts as per their contracts,” said NSFAF.

All beneficiaries and stakeholders are urged to contact NSFAF.

Source: Namibia Press Agency