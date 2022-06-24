Government committed to rehabilitate major road links to attact investments: Mutorwa

Minister of Works and Transport, John Mutorwa, said it is the objective of the Namibian government to continue striving toward the rehabilitation of major road links, in order to attract meaningful investment.

Mutorwa made the statement during the ground-breaking ceremony for phase three of the rehabilitation of the Trans- Zambezi Highway in the Kavango East Region on Wednesday.

“The Namibian government is committed to providing quality standard roads countrywide. This will ensure the safety of road users and promote trade and investment activities,” the minister said.

The ground-breaking ceremony, he said, is thus a clear practical testimony to the above-mentioned commitment by the government.

The third phase of the Trans-Zambezi Highway, covering 78 kilometres, is fully funded by the government, through the Road Fund Administration (RFA) to the tune of N.dollars 194 million.

The RFA, he noted, generates the funds used to rehabilitate the highways or construct other roads from the road users.

Phase one and two of the Trans-Zambezi Highway, covering 23 kilometres, were completed by the Roads Authority.

The Trans-Zambezi Highway is an important trade route that links the country to Zambia, Botswana, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of Congo, among others.

Meanwhile, the Governor of the Kavango East Region, Bonny Wakudumo, called for local inclusion or participation through employment and sub-contracts.

