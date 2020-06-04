Government does not lack the political will to fight corruption in the country President said

Government does not lack the political will to fight corruption in the country, President Hage Geingob said while delivering the sixth State of the Nation Address (SONA) in the National Assembly today.

Geingob said corruption in all forms is destructive and continues to taint the country, noting that government has taken and continues to take decisive action to tackle the scourge.

“You may recall that long before the so-called Fishrot expose during February 2018, I requested several Cabinet ministers to respond to allegations of corruption leveled against them. Their responses were subsequently forwarded to the Anti-Corruption Commission for investigation, consistent with my conviction to strengthen processes, systems and institutions,” he said.

The Head of State further noted that two senior former ministers are in jail for seven months with no interference from the executive, noting that this confirms the belief in the principle of separation of powers and allowing the law to take its course.

“I often state that ‘truth does not change’. Concrete actions have been taken over the term to confront cases of perceived and alleged corruption,” he said.

Geingob further confirmed government’s efforts in the fight against corruption through the decision to cancel the awarding of the Hosea Kutako International Airport upgrading tender, which was inflated from N.dollars 3 billion to N.dollars 7 billion.

Source: Namibia Press Agency