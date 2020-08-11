Government has allocated N.dollars 6.4 billion implementation

Government has allocated N.dollars 6.4 billion for the implementation of 401 projects in various sectors in all 14 regions for the 2020/21 financial year, Works and Transport Minister John Mutorwa has said.

Mutorwa said this during a stakeholder meeting held here at the Fonteintjie fish farm yesterday.

He said it is clear that timely and prudent utilisation of the development budget to ensure infrastructural development will result in economic growth, job creation and progress.

“Sabotaging infrastructural development on the other hand is anti-development, anti-progress, retrogressive and therefore, criminal,” he stressed.

Mutorwa added that if the envisioned projects are properly and efficiently executed, they will have long and short-term positive impacts in all regions, adding that the development budget is what develops a country’s infrastructure.

Source: Namibia Press Agency