Finance Minister, IpumbuShiimi yesterday announced that Government has raised an amount of N.dollars 627 936 827.10 from the fishing quotas auction that took place between 17 and 21 August.

The minister said the amount includes application fees.

In a statement availed to Nampa, Shiimi said the auction amount is equivalent to 100 per cent more or two times when compared to the N.dollars 315 366 400 which could have been raised if the Governmental Fishing Quota was sold at the reserved prices.

“As a result, it has now been proven beyond doubt that the government was right to take a decision to test the market in order to establish the true value of its fisheries resources. With this amount, we are confident that it will go a long way in funding government priority programmes such as improving sanitation, hostel facilities and other expenses exacerbated by COVID-19,” said the minister.

Earlier this month, the government decided to auction off its objective fishing quotas on an open market to raise funds to mitigate the effects of the novel coronavirus on the public health sector.

The government auctioned off 11 000 metric tons of hake, 72 000 metric tons of horse mackerel and 392 metric tons of monk.

Source: Namibia Press Agency