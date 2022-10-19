Government interventions have aided poverty eradication: Geingob

The Namibian government has implemented interventions and strategies to eradicate poverty through social protection, community development and poverty eradication programmes in order to create an inclusive society.

This was said by President Hage Geingob in a press statement issued on the occasion of the International Day for the Abolition of Poverty on Monday.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the World Day to End Extreme Poverty and the 30th anniversary of the International Day to End Poverty.

The day recognises the essential global solidarity and shared responsibility to eradicate poverty and combat all forms of discrimination, as well as the millions of people suffering from poverty and their daily courage.

“Despite slow economic growth, the Government of the Republic of Namibia has created an enabling environment for society’s most vulnerable members as we work to combat poverty and hunger,” he said.

The president mentioned interventions such as social safety nets, which provide monthly social grants for the elderly, the disabled, orphans and vulnerable people. He said these are testament to the government’s efforts to eradicate poverty, aas government also provides dignified burials for destitute members of Namibian communities.

“In contributing to the strategic priority area of ending hunger, the government has successfully rolled out the Food Bank in all 14 regions, reaching over 11 000 families, including 50 000 food insecure Namibians. Furthermore, the Food and Nutrition Security Policy was developed, with a focus of improving the implementation of food and nutrition security. The government has also recently launched the Social Protection Policy, reaching one million Namibians, which includes grants for people with disabilities, old age pensions, vulnerable children and orphans, contributing to poverty reduction by strengthening social safety nets across the life cycle,’ he said.

The president also urged all Namibians to work together to create an inclusive, tolerant, resilient and prosperous society.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency