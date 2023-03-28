Government plans to present financing instruments for startups

The government plans to present financing instruments adjustable to the needs of startups, taking into account the different stages they are at, announced Tuesday the national director for Economy and Business Development, Nédio dos Santos.

Speaking at the updating meeting of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP), he stressed that the instruments will be presented at the 2nd edition of the "Angola Startup Summer", to be held on April 27 to 29, under the motto "Innovation and technology as vectors for the immersion of startups in Angola".

Nédio dos Santos said that the event aims to foster the emergence of new startups, improve entrepreneurial literacy, mature ideas so that "they have the necessary robustness, so that when they go to the market they can have the normal startup cycle, as well as connect startups so that they can create service exchanges.

According to the official, the intention is to finance two companies via venture capital, in a universe of 200 startups segmented between projects under the umbrella of some universities or institutes, incubators, accelerators and those that today are companies, among others.

"The MEP will challenge the startups in order to find a set of solutions that can improve the parking system in the province of Luanda and the creation of QR code, by which customers can make payments in restaurants without human interaction", he emphasized.

On his turn, the national director of Socio-economic Studies, Luís Epalanga, made known that the MEP in collaboration with the Economy and Market Magazine will hold the 1st edition of the "Angola Economic Outlook", under the motto "Economic recovery to sustainable development".

He also said that the event should constitute a platform for debate on issues focused on the national economy, namely economic growth, employment, inflation, public finances, monetary policy, and the national financial system.

With this event, he continued, the intention is to establish a forum that allows the Government, academia, the private and financial sector, and opinion makers to evaluate recent developments in the national economy and to anticipate the expected behaviour in the short and medium term, taking into account the forecast established for the international and national context on the solution of a set of assumptions.

Luís Epalanga says that this event should serve everyone interested in developing business in Angola (nationals, foreigners, internationally ranked financial institutions).

The 1st edition of the "Angola Economic Outlook" will be held on April 26 and will be attended by members of the Angolan Government, international development cooperation partners, academia, commercial banks and members of civil society.

The director also said that the opening ceremony is to be conducted by the Minister of State and Economic Coordination, Manuel Nunes Júnior, having as main speakers the Minister of Economy and Planning, Mário Caetano João, who will present the performance of the real sector of the economy in the period 2017 - 2022 and the medium term perspectives.

The event will also be attended by the minister of Finance, Vera Daves, who is expected to present the performance of public finances 2017-2022 and the governor of the Angolan Central Bank (BNA), José de Lima Massano, who will present the performance of the country's external, foreign exchange and monetary sector.

According to Luís Epalanga, with this event, the Executive inaugurates a new way to communicate the performance of the national economy, to allow economic agents access to information, which allows them to anticipate decision making.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)