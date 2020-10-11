Government to provide formal feedback on GBV petition

The Prime Minister, Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila, said Government intends to provide formal feedback on Tuesday on the public petition that was handed over regarding gender-based violence (GBV) against women.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila in a media statement on Saturday said feedback will be provided after the Cabinet meeting, for the petition that was handed over in connection with the recent discovery of remains believed to be of missing Shannon Wasserfall.

A group of demonstrators handed over the petition to the Speaker of the National Assembly here on Thursday.

“We have taken note of the petition and share in the repugnation of the Namibian public at this and are in full agreement with the public that this situation cannot be allowed to continue. We assure the Namibian people that the petition is receiving priority. We intend to provide formal feedback on Tuesday after our Cabinet meeting, although implementation will commence on any individual measures once finalised even before then,” she said.

She added that since receiving the petition, the government has been working around the clock to review the demands and assess the key areas that it intends to respond to, including enhancing the policy, legal and institutional safeguards.

Government has noted with concern of continuing high incidences of sexual and gender-based violence in the country, particularly against girl children, especially with disabilities, and the increasing number of killings of women, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said.

“We shall not rest until every Namibian girl and woman and every resident of this country can feel safe every time and everywhere in their country,” she said.

Source: Namibia Press Agency