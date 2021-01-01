Government to redouble its focus in ‘year of resilience’: Geingob

President Hage Geingob said Government will redouble its focus on areas that matter most to Namibians, such as job creation, economic opportunity, service delivery, housing provision, youth unemployment, gender-based violence and crime.

Delivering his New Year’s message Thursday night, Geingob said Government has heard the cries of the nation and “it will redouble its focus in this year”.

In his message, the president said 2021 is a year of resilience, noting that the New Year brings with it new promises of renewal and a new dawn.

Furthermore, Geingob stressed that the past six years of his presidency have been fraught with untold challenges, adding that the country has faced unprecedented headwinds brought about by a global economic downturn, characterised by falling commodity prices and exchange rate fluctuations.

“In the midst of this slumping economy, the country was forced to deploy measures aimed at ensuring fiscal sustainability and in turn implemented the biggest expenditure cuts since independence,” he said.

He went on to say, in addition to the consequences of the slow economy, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has destabilised the country’s plans to rebuild the economy and this has further slowed down socio-economic activities affecting a number of both big and small businesses.

“Our central bank has estimated an annualised real gross domestic product contraction of 7.3 per cent, while the deficit is estimated to balloon to beyond 10 per cent,” he said.

He added that this level of economic recession is like nothing the country has experienced before since independence.

Geingob said he will launch the second Harambee Prosperity Plan in February this year and it will have a focused economic recovery component, prioritising important projects that will be delivered with urgency and transparency.

“Namibia has unmatched regional potential to tap into a renewed global focus on the blue and green economies,” he said.

