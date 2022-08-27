Governor of the Hardap Region, Salomon April has stated that by this afternoon, all preparations will be complete for tomorrow’s Heroes’ Day commemoration in Mariental.

April disclosed this information to Nampa in an interview today, stating that by last night, 95 per cent of all logistics and arrangements were in place, and that the venue would be ready for the reception by 18h30 today.

“Of the 14 regions, it has been determined that the Hardap Region is the only one that can host this very significant historical event in the Namibian people’s march to freedom. Everyone in the region is thrilled that they have been selected to host this extremely important event,” April said.

He said that after many years of feeling excluded from national events, the people of the Hardap Region “finally feel as though they are a part of Namibia”.

April said the top four Government officials - the president, vice president, prime minister and deputy prime minister, as well as Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, and political leaders from various regions are expected to attend the event.

He added that they anticipate a large turnout from the residents of the Hardap Region, as over 2 000 people had registered their names at the pick-up locations within the region.

