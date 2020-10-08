Govt introduces orientation programme for foreign-trained medical graduates

Minister of Health and Social Services, Dr Kalumbi Shangula on Wednesday announced that Government has introduced an orientation programme for foreign-trained medical graduates.

The programme is expected to take place from January 2021 until August 2021, and is designed to provide for “continuous assessment of each graduate to ensure effective learning and to maximise successful outcomes”.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Wednesday, Shangula said over the years, challenges have been experienced with respect to the successful completion of pre-internship evaluation, especially by foreign-trained medical and dental graduates.

“This has meant that these graduates have not been able to be admitted to internship programmes and therefore could not be registered as professionals in their respective disciplines. In order to remedy this situation, my ministry in conjunction and consultation with stakeholders, considered various options to find a practical solution,” said Shangula.

The minister said the number of graduates who have applied to be enrolled for the orientation programme currently stands at 272, adding that the number may change as it includes graduates who are eligible for re-evaluation by the Medical and Dental Council of Namibia.

The last evaluation for 2020 is scheduled for 14 October and 318 graduates have been invited of which 28 will be evaluated for the first time; 195 for the second time and 95, for the third time.

Shangula said the government is committed and will continue to make the needed investment in the development of critical human resources for the health and other sectors.

He said it is for such reasons that the ministry engaged stakeholders to find a solution to the challenges encountered with the pre-internship evaluation for foreign-trained medical and dental graduates.

“We believe the solution found to this challenge will enable these graduates to successfully complete their respective internship programmes and get registered as professionals in their respective disciples. This will enable them to serve the country and thereby contribute positively to the social and economic development of our society,” said Shangula.

Source: Namibia Press Agency