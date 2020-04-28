Govt launches N.dollars 650 million salary protection scheme

The government has launched a comprehensive N.dollars 650 million national employment and salary protection scheme in collaboration with the Social Security Commission (SSC).

Of this figure, the government will commit N.dollars 400 million while the SSC will foot the remaining N.dollars 250 million.

This forms part of government’s first phase response to the COVID-19 catastrophe.

Government’s COVID-19 response stimulus package is hinged on three pillars, namely, saving lives, saving livelihoods and saving jobs.

The scheme was unveiled by Finance Minister Iipumbu Shiimi late Monday afternoon at SSC’s head office in the capital.

According to Shiimi, protecting incomes and employment of Namibians is a chief priority for the government.

“How do we keep them [companies] alive? If we allow them to die, after coronavirus passes, there will be nothing [no employment]. This package is going to address saving lives and jobs,” Shiimi said.

To avert fragmentation of government intervention in mitigating the impact of COVID-19, the Ministry of Finance saw the need to partner with SSC.

Through the Employer Wage Subsidy Program, three sectors believed to be hardest hit by the health crisis will receive a subsidy based on their total wage bill or 17 per cent of the wage bill to be exact.

The industries are aviation, construction and tourism and hospitality.

To qualify for the subsidy, government has attached several requirements that potential beneficiaries ought to meet.

Among them is for the employers to agree not to retrench their employees for at for three months [April, May and June 2020] and should not be allowed to cut their employees’ salaries by more than 50 per cent.

“Any benefits to be received should be netted against any claims the employer in question may have received from the state or other forms of compensation,” Milka Mungunda, SSC’s executive officer said at the occasion as she complemented Shiimi.

Another component of the package is to put money directly into the pockets of employees who can prove loss of income due to COVID-19.

But potential applicants must have been registered with the SSC by 01 February 2020 and should earn less than N.dollars 50 000 annually.

The benefit will be limited to 50 per cent of monthly salary subject to a minimum of N.dollars 1000 per month from three months [April, May and June 2020].

“We have chosen three months because hopefully, you will be able to reorganise yourself within that period,” Shiimi said.

The SSC will provide further information via electronic templates on its website.

This follows the Emergency Income Grant (EIG) which government launched a fortnight ago.

Through a EIG, over 300 000 unemployed Namibians between the ages 18 and 59 each received N.dollars 750 to ease the burden brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.

