Gowases was a loyal person: Mudge

Republican Party (RP), Henk Mudge said Clara Gowases was a special and a soft person and her death is a serious lost to the party.

Gowases who was representing RP in the National Assembly died on Monday afternoon at a local hospital in Windhoek. Gowases was diagnosed with stage four cancer and was admitted in the hospital since last week.

In an interview with Nampa on Tuesday describe Gowase as a loyal person, respected by many and a hand working person.

‘She was a well respected person, she was an excellent organiser, she had good ability to identify everybody when it comes to grass root level and she was a dedicated person, it is a serious lost for the party, but we will over come this there is time to come and time to go,’ he said.

Mudge said the party is proud of Gowases as she was genuine a person that had not hidden agenda and contributed greatly to create a better place for all Namibians especially those at grass root level.

When it was put to him if the party has groomed another person to replace Gowases, the party leaders said there are assumption and expectation on who will replace Gowases in parliament however Mudge was quick to say that the party’s leadership and the executive committee will have to discuss such plans after the funeral.

‘I have asked the executive committee for time, because we need time to moan and for reflection until her funeral that will take place this Saturday,’ he added.

Gowases survived by two daughters.

Gowases was elected the chairperson of RP in September 2009 and listed second on the party’s list for the 2009 general election.

She joined the NA in April 2011 when Mudge decided not to return to the house in that year and RP had one seat at the time.

Source: Namibia Press Agency