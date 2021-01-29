The results of the 2020 grade 11 and 12 ordinary and higher level provisional examination will this year not appear with the names of the candidates in newspapers as previously done, but instead with candidates’ numbers.

This was revealed by the executive director in the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture (MoEAC)’s Sanet Steenkamp in an interview with Nampa here Thursday.

Steenkamp said the new grade 11 Namibia Senior Secondary Certificate (NSSC) ordinary and grade 12 (NSSC) ordinary and higher-level results will only be printed with candidate numbers due to psychological effects, the impact of COVID-19, and the stress that candidates might find themselves in.

This is made to protect the wellbeing of the grade 11 and 12 learners, she said.

“Initially we thought we would not be publishing the results in newspapers because we don’t want the names of learners in newspapers but we had to see whether it is feasible or not. We have now found a way to still print these results in newspapers but with candidates’ numbers only,” she said.

Steenkamp added that the decision was made to as well cater for those who still prefer results to appear in newspapers.

“We have, however, made an ethical stance to say a child’s name may not be mentioned but a candidate number because it is more anonymous as it is only known to candidates who then have a choice of sharing it with their families,” said Steenkamp.

Education minister, Anna Nghipondoka will be announcing the grade 11 and grade 12 results on 04 February 2021 before they are released on 05 February 2021.

Results will be available in local newspapers as well as via SMS and at education circuit offices countrywide.

Source: Namibia Press Agency