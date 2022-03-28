Green schemes to be put out for competitive bidding – Schlettwein

The eleven green scheme irrigation farms in Namibia will be put out on the market between May and July this year through the request for proposals (RFP), the Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform Calle Schlettwein has said.

Schlettwein said this during the Namibia Investment Summit on the periphery of the Expo 2020 held in Dubai until 31 March 2022.

'Government intends to issue the RFP's during the above mentioned time frame to the market for competitive bidding,' he said.

They include the Orange River, Hardap, Etunda, Musese, Sikondo, Vhungu - Vhungu, Ndonga - Linena, Mashare, Shadikongoro, Kalimbeza and Shitemo green scheme farms.

The Agricultural Business Development (AgriBusDev) was established in 2011 to monitor and create an ideal environment for achieving the objectives of the green schemes as defined by the green scheme policy of 2008.

Over the years Agribusdev could not manage the green schemes and last year Cabinet approved to cancel the memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform and Agribusdev.

Meanwhile, the minister said the 5000 hectare irrigation scheme outside the Neckartal Dam will also be put on the market through the RFP.

'There are significant opportunities here for investors to link up with us. Although the climate is very dry there, with irrigation the day length, temperature, sunlight the quality is of such a nature that yields higher than in areas of our competitors,' he said.

Once implemented the project is expected to boost food security and economic development in the Karas Region.

He said the envisaged irrigation scheme would produce a valley of green lush land where high-value crops like wheat, maize, vegetables and fruits as well as animal fodder could be produced for consumption and export to other markets.

Source: The Namibian Press Agency